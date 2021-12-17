EncroChat: Kirkby men jailed after police crack secret drugs network
Two men who used an encrypted phone network to supply drugs across Merseyside have been jailed.
David Pinnington, 39, and David Blackburn, 29, used the messaging service EncroChat to distribute cocaine, heroin and cannabis.
But they were identified by Operation Venetic, which has infiltrated a secret network used by criminals.
Pinnington and Blackburn were jailed for nine years and four months and 11 years and two months respectively.
Merseyside Police said the men, both of Kirkby, were arrested on 17 June and went on to plead guilty to conspiracy to supply and distribute Class A and B drugs.
Pinnington, of Rushey Hey Road, was identified as the user of the "loftyhail" handle, while Blackburn, of Springvale Close, was identified as the user of the "super.biking" handle.
The men are believed to have worked together and with others to supply the drugs across the region.
Det Insp Paul McVeigh said: "These two men are the latest to be put behind bars as part of our ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs on Merseyside.
"Not only have we disrupted a chain of supply we have also removed a huge supply of drugs destined for our streets and further afield."