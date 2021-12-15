Ava White: Liverpool schoolgirl died from stab to neck, inquest told
- Published
A 12-year-old girl who was attacked in Liverpool city centre died from a stab wound to her neck, an inquest has heard.
Ava White was with friends at a Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on 25 November.
Senior Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello said she was then taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died.
A boy, 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and possessing a blade.
The coroner told the court the cause of Ava's death was a stab wound to the neck.
Mr Rebello told the hearing at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool the youngster had been identified by her mother Leanne White.
He said: "Ava had attended the switching on of the lights in Liverpool town centre.
"At 8.33pm she was in Williamson Square.
"She then walks to Church Street, along to Church Alley, and there an incident takes place where Ava was stabbed in the neck.
"Paramedics attended and Ava was taken to Alder Hey."
Mr Rebello said as a youth had been charged with her murder and appeared in court he was suspending the inquest.
He asked the coroner's officer to pass his condolences to Ava's family, who were not in court for the hearing.
Following Ava's death, her father Robert Martin said the family were "completely devastated and heartbroken".
Hundreds of people paid tribute to her at a vigil in Liverpool earlier this month and flowers and balloons were left in the city centre in her memory.
The boy is due to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.