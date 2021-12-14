Ava White: Tributes to stabbed schoolgirl to be removed
- Published
Floral tributes left in memory of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death are to be removed at the request of her family.
Ava White, 12, was at the Liverpool city centre Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on 25 November.
Hundreds of toys and flowers left by well-wishers will be removed so they are not damaged by the weather, the city council said.
It tweeted: "Thank you for leaving your tributes and your kind thoughts."
Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after the attack where she died a short time later.
Her family said they were "completely devastated and heartbroken" by her death.
Hundreds of people attended a vigil for her in Church Street, near the scene of the attack, the following week.
Fans at the Merseyside derby also paid tribute to Ava by joining in a round of applause in the 12th minute of their game on 1 December, while a banner with an anti-knives message was displayed.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and possession of a bladed article.