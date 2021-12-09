Sefton flat fire: Man dies in second floor blaze
- Published
A man has died after a fire in a second floor flat in Sefton.
Firefighters attended a blaze at an apartment in Hicks Road, Waterloo at about 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) has said.
Crews extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes and tried to help the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed. No-one else was injured in the four-floor building, the fire service said.
MFRS is investigating the cause of the fire with Merseyside Police, it added.
