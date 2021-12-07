St Helens dog attack: Woman discharged from hospital
- Published
A woman who suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by her own four dogs has been discharged from hospital.
Police said the attack happened just after 10:00 GMT on Monday in the Reginald Road area of Sutton in St Helens, Merseyside.
The four dogs, which are believed to be bulldogs, were seized by officers and remain in police kennels as inquiries into the attack continue.
Merseyside Police said no arrests had been made at this stage.
