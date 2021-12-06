St Helens woman attacked by her four dogs
- Published
A woman was attacked by her own four dogs in Merseyside leaving her seriously injured.
It happened just after 10:00 GMT in the Reginald Road area of Sutton, St Helens.
Police said she was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".
The four dogs, which were believed to be bulldogs, have been seized, Merseyside Police said. A force spokesman added: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.