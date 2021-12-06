BBC News

St Helens woman attacked by her four dogs

Police were called to the Reginald Road area in Sutton

A woman was attacked by her own four dogs in Merseyside leaving her seriously injured.

It happened just after 10:00 GMT in the Reginald Road area of Sutton, St Helens.

Police said she was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

The four dogs, which were believed to be bulldogs, have been seized, Merseyside Police said. A force spokesman added: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

