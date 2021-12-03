Ava White: Stabbed schoolgirl's family is heartbroken, father says
The father of Ava White, who was stabbed to death in Liverpool, has said his family is "completely devastated and heartbroken" and thanked people for their ongoing support.
The 12-year-old was out with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was attacked on 25 November.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with Ava's murder.
Robert Martin said: "Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations."
He added: "As Ava's family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family."
On Wednesday Everton and Liverpool fans joined in a round of applause in the 12th minute of the Merseyside derby and a banner with an anti-knives message was displayed.
Ava was described as "an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends" by Peter Duffy, her head teacher at Notre Dame Catholic College in Everton.