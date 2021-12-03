Connor Dockerty: Teenager found guilty of Huyton man's stab murder
A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.
Connor Dockerty, 23, died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds in Huyton, Merseyside, on 19 April.
A 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date.
John Batey, 44, of no fixed address, was found guilty of assisting an offender.
The trial heard Mr Dockerty was on his bike on Kingsway when he barged into a group of teenage girls on a narrow path and that led to a verbal dispute.
'Grieving family'
Mr Dockerty was later attacked and stabbed several times, including to the heart.
Det Supt Siobhan Gainer from Merseyside Police said the murder was "senseless" and had left a family grieving.
"What was more shocking was the age of the boy responsible and the fact that a young teenager appears to find it acceptable to carry and use knives," she said.
She said the whole community needed to spread the message that "knife crime is dangerous and make young people aware of the consequences of carrying a knife".