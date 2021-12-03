Liverpool landlord licensing aims to improve housing standards
- Published
A new compulsory licensing scheme for private landlords has been approved in Liverpool.
It will give councillors more powers to control housing standards and landlords will face greater legal pressure to solve problems like damp or missing smoke alarms.
The scheme, which replaces one which expired in 2020, targets 16 wards in the city.
The Landlord Licensing scheme will come into effect from April 2022.
It was approved by the government, which last year asked for more evidence to support the plan.
About 45,000 of the 55,000 properties in a previous city-wide scheme, which ran from 2015-2020, are covered.
The council said it would give the local authority additional powers to drive up standards and keep tenants safe by tackling issues including fire and electrical safety hazards, and excess cold.
'Essential maintenance'
The wards included are Central, Riverside, Greenbank, Kensington, Picton, Tuebrook and Stoneycroft, County, Anfield, St Michael's, Princes Park, Kirkdale, Old Swan, Warbreck, Wavertree, Fazakerley and Everton.
Data from the 2015 to 2020 scheme showed that, after more than 34,000 inspections, 65% of properties were not fully compliant on the first visit.
There were more than 300 successful landlord prosecutions over that time.
Councillor Sarah Doyle, cabinet member for housing, said: "This is brilliant news for tenants living in poor housing conditions.
"Too many vulnerable people in our city are in poor housing conditions, paying rent to a landlord who doesn't carry out essential maintenance to keep them warm and safe.
"The Landlord Licensing scheme will give us regulation of private rented houses, so that we can take action when concerns are raised."