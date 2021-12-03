BBC News

Lorry hits Widnes road gantry in rush hour crash

The top of the lorry, apparently a tipper truck, was left leaning on the gantry

A lorry has crashed into a road gantry, leaving part of the vehicle propped up against the structure and causing widespread delays.

It happened on the A562 Speke Road in Widnes, Cheshire, at about 06:40 GMT, police said.

Nobody was injured but work is under way to remove the lorry part and check the gantry, near the Hale Road slip road, for stability.

The westbound carriageway was closed and several diversions put in place.

Cheshire Police said: "Emergency services are working hard to clear the closure as soon as possible but the road is expected to be closed for several hours."

