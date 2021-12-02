Families pay tribute to elderly friends struck and killed by car
- Published
Relatives of two elderly women who died when they were struck by a car have said the pair will be "sadly missed".
Marie Cunningham, 79, and Grace Foulds, 85, were killed when an Audi A3 hit them in Lulworth Road, Southport, Merseyside, on Tuesday.
Ms Cunningham's family described the great grandmother as "an amazing person who lived for her family".
Ms Foulds's son and daughter spoke of their "deep sadness", adding she was a popular member of the community.
The driver stopped at the scene and was helping Merseyside Police.
In a statement, Ms Cunningham's family said: "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our special mum, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunty."
They added she was "an amazing person who lived for and loved her family and will be missed every day".
Caroline Clarke and Victor Foulds said in a statement their mother would be "sadly missed by all her family and many friends".
"She was a popular member of the Birkdale community as well as a regular at St Joseph's Church."
The families also thanked members of the public who helped the pair, both from Birkdale, as well as emergency services and hospital staff.