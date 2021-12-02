Malak Adabzadeh death: Police appeal to Liverpool's Iranian community
- Published
Members of a city's Iranian community who knew a woman who was found dead at a house have been asked to contact police "as a matter of urgency".
Iranian national Malak Adabzadeh was found at an address on The Green in Stoneycroft, Liverpool, on 25 November.
A post-mortem examination found the 47-year-old died from head trauma.
Det Ch Insp Simon Hurst said officers were "keen for anyone who knew Malak from the Iranian community within Liverpool to come forward".
He said Merseyside Police were working closely with domestic abuse support services and "if necessary, we have an interpreter and language line solutions to getting information to us".
"Any information you hold, however small, could be vital to our investigation," he added.
A force spokesman said a 57-year-old man from Stoneycroft, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and had been receiving treatment in hospital, was still in custody.
He added that a 21-year-old man from Stoneycroft and a 46-year-old man from Norris Green, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, had been bailed with conditions.