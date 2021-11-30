George Harrison's childhood home sells for £171,000
The childhood home of George Harrison has sold for £171,000 at auction.
The Beatles guitarist moved to 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool, in 1949 when he was six years old.
Harrison rehearsed with John Lennon and Paul McCartney at the house, which his family left in 1962 just as the Fab Four were about to hit the big time.
An American fan of the band bought the house when it went under the hammer at Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside.
Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said the American was "a Beatles fan but also saw it as a good investment".
In the same auction an original sign from 1960s hotspot Carnaby Street in London fetched nearly £5,800.
Harrison, the youngest of four children, previously lived with his parents Harold and Louise and the family's pet cockerels in a small house in Arnold Grove, Wavertree.
Lennon's skiffle group The Quarrymen rehearsed at 25 Upton Green when he, Harrison and fellow member Paul McCartney were teenagers.
The mid-terrace house was last on the market seven years ago, when it was bought by a Beatles fan for £156,000.
Harrison died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2001.
