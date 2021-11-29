Ava White: Boy, 14, charged with girl's stab death murder
- Published
A boy, 14, has been charged with murdering a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Liverpool.
Ava White was out with friends in the city centre when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards.
She was stabbed shortly after the city's Christmas lights switch-on at about at 20:40 GMT.
The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due in court accused of murder and possession of a bladed article.
Three other boys, aged between 13 and 15, were also arrested and have been conditionally bailed as the investigation continues.
Police said officers found Ava collapsed on the ground with "catastrophic injuries" in Church Alley.
Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after paramedics arrived but died a short time later.
Floral tributes have been left near the scene where Ava was attacked.
Ava, who attended Notre Dame Catholic College in Everton, was described as "an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends" by her head teacher Peter Duffy.