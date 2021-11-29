Aintree fire: Man dies in hospital campus care home blaze
A man has died in a fire at a care home on a hospital campus.
The blaze began in a flat at Brook View Care Home at Aintree University Hospital in Longmoor Lane, Aintree, on Sunday, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.
Three fire engines arrived shortly before 10:30 GMT and searches led to a man's body being found, it added.
A resident, who was outside when crews arrived, and three members of staff were treated for smoke inhalation.
One staff member was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
Crews were told a person was still inside on arrival, MFRS said.
It said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by officers.
A joint investigation is taking place with MFRS and Merseyside Police.
