Aintree fire: Man dies in hospital campus care home blaze

The man's next of kin has been informed and are being supported, the fire service says

A man has died in a fire at a care home on a hospital campus.

The blaze began in a flat at Brook View Care Home at Aintree University Hospital in Longmoor Lane, Aintree, on Sunday, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.

Three fire engines arrived shortly before 10:30 GMT and searches led to a man's body being found, it added.

A resident, who was outside when crews arrived, and three members of staff were treated for smoke inhalation.

One staff member was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Crews were told a person was still inside on arrival, MFRS said.

It said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by officers.

A joint investigation is taking place with MFRS and Merseyside Police.

