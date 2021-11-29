Widnes baby death: Father jailed for son's murder
- Published
A father who murdered his six-month-old son after subjecting him to "horrific" head injuries has been jailed.
Robert Ion died in hospital after suffering a skull fracture and an irreversible brain injury at his home in Widnes, Cheshire, on 18 February.
At Liverpool Crown Court, Mihai-Catalin Gulie, 28, was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years for his murder.
Robert's mother Gabriela Ion, 35, was found guilty of causing or allowing his death and jailed for three years.
The pair both pleaded not guilty but were convicted by a jury.
On the day the baby was injured, Ion had left the house on Mersey Road to go to the shop before returning a few minutes later.
Cheshire Police said Gulie told her that Robert appeared to be unwell and the pair began splashing water on his face and tapping his back in an attempt to revive him.
Romanian national Gulie then called a family friend to ring an ambulance as he did not speak English.
When paramedics arrived, they immediately began CPR before taking Robert to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma.
It was later discovered Robert, who was born with Down's syndrome, had sustained fractured ribs and a brain injury which are believed to date back to about 7 February.
The baby boy died three days later on 21 February and both parents were arrested on suspicion of his murder.
In a police interview, Gulie said he loved Robert and would never hurt him, adding that he had handled his son like a "jewel".
An examination of Ion's phone later found she had been searching for how to remove bruises.
Following the verdict, Robert's wider family said he had been a "beautiful, happy, content baby" and they were still in shock over his death.
Det Insp Nigel Parr, from Cheshire Police, said Robert's death was "horrific" and "what Gulie and Ion did is unimaginable".
"He had already fought for the first few months of his life with various health issues only to suffer further and have his life cruelly taken away from him by the people who should have cared for him the most," he added.