Ava White: Liverpool murder arrests after girl, 12, dies
A 12-year-old girl has died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" during an argument in a city centre.
Ava White was with friends in Liverpool when she was assaulted at 20:40 GMT on Thursday.
Merseyside Police previously said she had been stabbed but later said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the cause of death.
Four teenage boys, aged between 13 and 15 and from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Officers found Ava collapsed on the ground on Church Alley, off Church Street, shortly after the Christmas lights switch-on took place.
A member of the public, who had witnessed the incident, was giving her first aid, police said.
She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.
"We believe that Ava and her friends had been involved in a verbal argument which culminated in Ava being assaulted causing catastrophic injuries," Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said.
"And we understand that the offenders were then seen to run up School Lane across Hanover Street and on to Fleet Street."
The four boys - a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old - remain in police custody for questioning.
A police cordon is in place surrounding Williamson Square, Tarleton Street, Church Street, Church Alley and School Lane crossing over Hanover Street on to Fleet Street.
Mr Roy added: "We will endeavour to release the scene as soon as is practically possible, but we would ask members of the public for their understanding and patience while our investigations are being carried out so that we can bring justice for Ava and her family."
He urged anyone with information to come forward.