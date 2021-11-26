Liverpool stabbing: Girl in critical condition in hospital
- Published
A girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed during a row with a group of boys.
The victim was with friends in Liverpool city centre at 20:40 GMT on Thursday when she was attacked.
Merseyside Police said there had been an argument on Church Alley near Marks and Spencer.
It is believed one of the boys attacked the girl, whose age has not been confirmed, before the group ran from the scene.
A cordon has been put in place on Church Street and Church Alley while forensic examinations are carried out.
A police spokesman confirmed that the victim's family had been informed and were with her at hospital.
"We would ask members of the public for their understanding and patience while our investigations are being carried out," he added.