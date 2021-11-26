BBC News

Liverpool murder arrests after woman found dead in home

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
A 47-year-old woman's death is being treated as "unexplained" by detectives

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house.

The body of a 47-year-old woman was found at a property in The Green, Stoneycroft, Liverpool, shortly before 17:00 GMT on Thursday, police said.

Police said inquiries were "ongoing" but detectives were currently treating the incident as "unexplained".

A 46-year-old man, from Norris Green, and two men, aged 21 and 57, from Stoneycroft, remain in police custody.

