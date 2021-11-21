Liverpool bomb: Miracle I'm alive, says taxi driver
The taxi driver who survived the Liverpool bomb says it is a "miracle he is alive" and he is thankful no-one else was injured in "such an evil act".
David Perry was injured when a homemade device exploded shortly after he pulled up outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on 14 November.
Iraq-born asylum seeker Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, who was a passenger in the taxi, died when his bomb exploded.
Mr Perry thanked the public for their "amazing generosity" since the blast.
Police previously said the bomb was a homemade explosive with ball bearings attached to it, which could have caused "significant injury or death".
Mr Perry escaped seconds before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
