Widnes man denies possessing far-right extremist material
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to having far-right extremist material.
The Old Bailey was told Mason Yates, of Elstree Court, Widnes is alleged to have had copies of The White Resistance Manual and 100 Deadly Skills between November 2020 and January 2021.
The 18-year-old denied two counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He was ordered to appear at a pre-trial hearing in Manchester on 11 February.
A provisional date of 25 April was set for a trial at Manchester Crown Court.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.