Warrington council leader charged with alleged local election offences
- Published
A council leader has been charged with four offences in connection with this year's local council elections in May.
Russell Bowden, the Labour leader of Warrington Council, has been charged with three counts of providing false information to a registration officer.
He has also been charged with one count of providing a false statement in nomination papers.
Mr Bowden, who represents Birchwood, is due to appear before Crewe Magistrates' Court on 31 December.
