Liverpool bomb: Homemade device used ball bearings as shrapnel, police say
The bomb which exploded near Liverpool Women's Hospital contained homemade explosives and ball bearings and could have caused "significant injury or death", police have revealed.
Emad Al Swealmeen's device exploded shortly before 11:00 GMT on Remembrance Sunday in a taxi outside the hospital.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said a "completely unintentional" detonation had not been ruled out.
He added that police had found no links to the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.
Christian convert Al Swealmeen was a passenger in the taxi when his device exploded.
Driver David Perry escaped seconds before his car was engulfed in flames
A post-mortem examination found Al Swealmeen died from injuries caused by the explosion and fire.
'Many aliases'
ACC Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Police North West, said it was still unknown why the bomb exploded when it did, "but we are not discounting it being completely unintentional".
"It is a possibility that the movement of the vehicle, or its stopping, caused the ignition," he said.
He said the bomb was "made using homemade explosive and had ball bearings attached to it which would have acted as shrapnel".
"Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death," he added.
He said detectives were trying to understand "the way the purchases for the ingredients to make the device were made", but that work had been complicated "because purchases have spanned many months and Al Swealmeen has used many aliases".
He added that officers had "found no connection between this incident and the terrible events of Manchester in May 2017" and that the device "was also different to the one used in the Manchester Arena attack".
