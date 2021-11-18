BBC News

Huyton shooting: Two men charged with murder over ride-by killing

Published
Image source, Merseyside Police
Image caption,
Mr Boyle, aged 26, was attacked by a gunman on a bicycle

Two men have been charged with murder over the death of a man who was shot twice in the chest in the street.

Father-of-two Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot by a gunman on a bicycle in Newway, Huyton, Merseyside on 1 July and died later in hospital.

Merseyside Police said Ben Doyle, 24, of Huyton, had also been charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Thomas Walker, 20, of no fixed abode, is facing the same charges.

He was also charged with possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a certificate.

Reuben Murphy, 25, of no fixed abode, was previously charged with murder and remanded in custody.

He has since been charged with possessing a handgun, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a certificate and possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

All three suspects are expected to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.