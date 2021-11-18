Kirkby fire: Man, 69, dies in blaze caused by discarded cigarette
A 69-year-old man has died in a blaze caused by a discarded cigarette at a block of flats, firefighters said.
They found his body on the 12th floor of Quarry Green Heights in Kirkby after they were called at 01:00 GMT on Tuesday.
No-one else was injured in the fire, which started in the bedroom of the flat, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.
They urged people to "take extra care when you're tired".
Mark Thomas, group manager for fire prevention, said: "On initial investigation, it appears that this fire was caused by a discarded cigarette.
"Smoking remains the biggest killer in accidental fires in the home and this tragic incident shows the very real dangers smoking poses."
He urged people to check their smoke alarms and to never smoke in bed.