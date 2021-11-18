Covid: Liverpool City Region tourism sector suffers £3bn hit
The Covid-19 pandemic cost the Liverpool City Region nearly £3bn in tourism revenue last year, a council chief has revealed.
Wirral Council's regeneration boss Sally Shah said the region's visitor economy, worth £4.9bn in 2019, had shrunk to £2.1bn in 2020.
She gave the update to the council's tourism and leisure committee.
Ms Shah then discussed massive regeneration plans for Birkenhead, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They include a new market, hundreds of homes and Eureka! Mersey, which is set to open next year, as well as a £19.6m scheme to upgrade the area around Woodside ferry terminal including the U-boat Story attraction.
As well as Wirral, the Liverpool City Region also includes Halton in Cheshire, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton and St Helens.