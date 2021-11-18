Liverpool bomb: Searches continue in blast investigation
Counter-terrorism police are continuing searches in the investigation into an explosion in a taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.
Officers have officially named the bomber killed in Sunday's blast as asylum seeker Emad Al Swealmeen, 32.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said officers had traced one of the Iraq-born man's relatives and would be speaking to them.
His home prior to the blast was the "main focus" of searches, he added.
Christian convert Al Swealmeen was a passenger in a taxi when his homemade device exploded shortly before 11:00 GMT on Remembrance Sunday.
A post-mortem examination found he died from injuries caused by the explosion and fire.
The taxi driver, David Perry, escaped seconds before his car was engulfed in flames and has since been discharged from hospital.
Al Swealmeen had lived at a property in Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, Liverpool, before renting a property in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, in April.
Mr Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said both addresses would continue to be searched with "significant items" already found.
It comes after a cordon was extended out around Sutcliffe Street on Wednesday after several suspicious packages were found and the bomb disposal unit attended.
The cordon was retracted hours later to only cover Sutcliffe Street.
However, Mr Jackson said: "Rutland Avenue remains our main focus."
Meanwhile, searches may continue until "at least" Sunday at the scene of the explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital, although the taxi had now been removed from the site, he said.
Mr Jackson added: "Officers have traced a relative of Al Swealmeen and we will be speaking with them today."
Home Secretary Priti Patel raised the UK terror threat level from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an attack is "highly likely", following the explosion as it was the second incident in a month.
According to court records, Al Swealmeen was first refused asylum in 2014 and also lost further appeals in 2015.
In August 2015, he began seeking to convert to Christianity and adopted a new name, Enzo Almeni, as part of the conversion.
The records also document that he renewed his immigration appeal under this alternative name in January this year.
Mr Jackson said Al Swealmeen had suffered from periods of mental illness which will "form part of the investigation".