Seaforth teenager stabbing: Attack near park was targeted, police say.
- Published
Police investigating the stabbing of a boy near a park have said the attack was "targeted".
The 17-year-old was stabbed multiple times near Rimrose Valley Country Park in Seaforth at about 18:30 GMT on 31 October, Merseyside Police said.
The teenager was taken to hospital with "serious injuries", but has since been released, a spokesman said.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Con Tara Byrne said she was "keen to establish what happened and who was involved".
"This was a brutal assault which left a young man seriously injured," she said.
"If you were in the Seaforth area... and saw anything or anyone suspicious then please come forward."
The force spokesman added that CCTV, forensic and house-to-house inquiries had also been carried out in connection with the attack.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk