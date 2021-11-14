Liverpool Women's Hospital police cordon after reports of car fire
Witnesses have reported seeing a car on fire outside a hospital in Liverpool.
A cordon has been placed around Liverpool Women's Hospital in Crown Street after police were called at about 11:00 GMT.
The vehicle fire appears to have been extinguished and emergency services are carrying out investigations.
Surrounding roads have been closed, and a bomb disposal unit and fire engines are at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were continuing to assess the situation but gave no further details.
Kim Johnson, MP for Liverpool Riverside, has tweeted that the incident was "very worrying news" and urged people to avoid the area.
The BBC understands the hospital is continuing to treat patients as normal.
