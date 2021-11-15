Liverpool Women's Hospital open for patients after explosion outside
Patients at Liverpool Women's Hospital have been told to attend appointments as normal following Sunday's explosion outside the building.
Security has been tightened however, with a police cordon still in place and officers stopping vehicles for checks as they enter the car park.
Visiting arrangements have been restricted until further notice, the hospital said.
Families of babies on the neonatal unit are asked to contact the hospital.
Everybody is requested to use the new neonatal unit entrance until further notice.
Patients will be notified if their appointments have to be altered.
A hospital statement added: "Anyone with appointments at the hospital will notice an increased Security and Police presence on site.
Police check visitors to #LiverpoolWomens Hospital after yesterday’s car explosion in which a man died. Counter terrorism police have arrested 3 men at an address in the city. Latest @BBCBreakfast @BBCNWT pic.twitter.com/DVoXzPM6Qi— Andy Gill (@MerseyHack) November 15, 2021
"Where possible we ask that anyone attending the hospital avoids bringing their vehicle."
Anyone with a car should park either in the overspill car park on Mulgrave Street (off Upper Parliament Street) or in designated parking spaces in residential areas near to the hospital.
Patients are advised to keep checking the hospital website for further details.
Anyone with urgent patient queries should contact the main switchboard 0151 708 9988.
Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion outside the hospital on Sunday.