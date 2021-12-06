Liverpool hate crimes: Bar staff trained to support victims
Bar staff in a city that has seen a spate of hate crime attacks have been trained to support and spot victims.
Workers at 53 venues in Liverpool were given advice from Merseyside Police as to what constitutes a hate crime and how best to report it to officers.
It follows a number of homophobic attacks and drinks spiking incidents in bars and clubs in the city centre.
LCR Pride Foundation said the training would be continual and would "respond to changing needs of venues and staff".
In June, hundreds of people gathered in the city to protest over hate crimes involving "homophobic slurs" in Fleet Street, Bold Street and Upper Newington Street.
Some victims reported being held up at knifepoint, while others said they were beaten up.
Meanwhile, a number of people came forward to Merseyside Police who believe they had had their drinks spiked or were injected with a needle in October.
The "You're Safe Here" campaign issues venues with a certificate once its staff have been given relevant training relating to gender, sexuality, race and disability issues.
The scheme, created in partnership with LCR Pride Foundation and Merseyside Police, also raises awareness of unsafe drinking and grooming.
Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, said the force hoped to train 1,000 bar staff by Christmas and added there had been an "overwhelming response" from venues.
The force said it recognised there was "still more work to be done to ensure every member of our community feels safe and secure".
Liverpool Gin Distillery's manager Rebecca Haycox signed up for the training.
She said it had "empowered" her team as the bar prepared for the festive season.
Andi Herring, from LCR Pride Foundation, said the response had been "fantastic" and "reflected the commitment of venues across the city region to providing safe spaces".