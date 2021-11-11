Beatles and Killing Eve: Museum to celebrate Liverpool's cultural impact
The Beatles' suits, Bill Shankly's overcoat and an outfit worn by Killing Eve's Jodie Comer are to go on show at the reopening of a gallery celebrating Liverpool's cultural impact.
The Museum of Liverpool's Wondrous Place Gallery, which opened in 2011, has been closed for more than three years as other exhibitions were hosted.
It will showcase 650 items associated with the city's arts and sports stars.
Museum head Kate Johnson said it had had "so many fabulous updates".
Among the pick of the new additions are four suits made for The Beatles in 1963 by London tailor Douglas A Millings.
The suits were ordered by the band's manager Brian Epstein, who had decided the group needed a smart new image.
They will stand alongside the stage outfit worn by Spice Girl Mel C on the Spice World 2019 tour and a golfing ensemble Jodie Comer's character Villanelle wore in the third series of the hit BBC show.
Also on display will be the overcoat of Liverpool FC's longest serving manager Bill Shankly.
Ms Johnson said the museum was "incredibly excited to be reinstating the popular Wondrous Place gallery with so many fabulous updates".
She said it would "of course be celebrating the world-famous names... but it will also explore lesser-known cultural creators", such as the "writers, producers and performers... that have helped craft the city's sense of place in the world [and] how it and its people are seen".
The gallery will reopen on 26 November.