NHS commissioning reforms about money, councillor says
- Published
Plans for a unified organisation to commission health services in Merseyside and Cheshire places finances ahead of patients' rights, a Labour councillor has said.
The NHS is reorganising Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) into larger Integrated Care Systems (ICS).
Simon Banks, Wirral CCG's chief officer, told a Wirral Council meeting the ICS was about "improving care".
Councillor Jo Bird said she was worried it was more about money than patients.
Currently, the NHS is organised into CCGs, which plan and buy healthcare services for their local areas.
But this is due to change as part of NHS-wide reform that is going through parliament with a view to be in place by April.
A full White Paper was published in February, setting out the proposed future legislation.
The government said the planned restructure would mean health and care services could work more closely together.
In Cheshire and Merseyside there are nine CCGs, one for each borough, but they are set to be scrapped in favour of just one ICS which will commission NHS services across the region of more than 2.5m people.
The hope is that consolidating the different groups will help to share ideas across the region, tackle health inequalities and improve the lives of the poorest fastest, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Wirral Council's Partnerships Committee discussed what impact this could have on patient care.
Ms Bird, who represents Bromborough, asked Mr Banks what assurances he could give that the new system will say yes to patient demands on healthcare services rather than no.
Mr Banks said the ICS was about improving care and not simply a book balancing move, but he said the new system would have to live within its means.
Tory councillor Bruce Berry asked whether Wirral CCG's historic deficit of £25m would be moved over to the ICS or written off.
The chief officer said the debt would be transferred over but it would not have to be cleared immediately.
Liberal Democrat councillor David Mitchell asked whether any savings from the move would be given to frontline services.
Mr Banks said small savings would be generated through some staff leaving or lower transport costs, but these were managerial savings and would not impact patient care.
