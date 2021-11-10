Beatles: Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr found
A previously unheard song featuring two of The Beatles at the height of their fame has been given its world premiere after being rediscovered in a loft.
The song, Radhe Shaam, was written and produced by broadcaster Suresh Joshi in 1968 and features Ringo Starr on drums and George Harrison on guitar.
It was unearthed at the 75-year-old's Birmingham home by a friend who was checking on him during lockdown.
The track was played to 100 people at Liverpool Beatles Museum earlier.
Museum manager Paul Parry said the invited audience, which included Mr Joshi, had "loved it".
'We are all one'
He said the track, which also featured renowned Indian classical musician Aashish Khan, was "absolutely amazing", adding that the Beatles' contributions were "unmistakeably" the work of the pair.
"It was quite a moment. It took you somewhere else," he said.
"It was unmistakeably George's guitar [and] it was like almost bringing him back to life.
"It was unmistakeably Ringo's drumming too."
Mr Joshi was working on the music for a documentary film, called East meets West, at the Trident Studios in Soho, London, when his friend George Harrison and Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr turned up and offered to play.
The pair were taking a break from recording Hey Jude at the studios at the time.
Mr Joshi said his song was still relevant today.
"The song itself revolves around the concept that we are all one, and that the world is our oyster," he said.
"[That is] something that we have all realised during this pandemic."
He said he had been telling his friend Deepak Pathak about his musical past and had asked him to look for the master tape.
Having unearthed it, Mr Pathak sent it to music producer Suraj Shinh, who restored the tape and mixed the song.
The track was also given its first ever radio play on BBC Radio Merseyside earlier.
Mr Parry said it would be released on Thursday, with all proceeds from the sale of it going to charity.