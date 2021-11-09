Covid: Blood clot victim's family praised for vaccine support
- Published
The family of a man who died after a Covid-19 jab have been praised for continuing to support vaccination.
An inquest at Bootle Town Hall heard Neil Astles developed a blood clot on his brain and died days after his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
The 59-year-old's brother Peter said he "had the vaccine even after Neil died".
Recording a conclusion of misadventure, senior coroner Julie Goulding thanked his family for their "clear position" on the importance of being vaccinated.
The inquest heard that Mr Astles, who lived in Newton-le-Willows on Merseyside, was vaccinated on 17 March, but suffered headaches days later.
His wife Carole said linking his symptoms to the vaccine "never even entered our minds, because it was nine days after that he developed headaches".
'Extremely rare'
She said her husband, who worked as a solicitor for Warrington Borough Council, was fit and healthy before the jab, but went to Warrington Hospital on 2 April after ringing 111 for advice.
"It wasn't evident he was in a race against time at that point," she said.
Mr Astles was transferred to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on 3 April after a scan showed a blood clot on his brain.
Intensive care consultant Dr Lawrence McCrossan said Mr Astles' "conscious level was holding its own, so we felt there was an opportunity to try and get that stabilised", but added that "things deteriorated very, very rapidly".
The cause of his death was recorded as intracerebral haemorrhage, central venous sinus thrombosis and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Dr Gary Peters, from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said up to 27 October, about 24 million first doses of the vaccine had been administered and there had been 424 cases similar to Mr Astles', 72 of which proved fatal.
Following his death, Mr Astles' sister Alison spoke to the BBC to urge people to continue to be vaccinated and at the hearing, his brother Peter said: "I think everybody in this country should have the vaccine."
"I had the vaccine even after Neil died," he added.
The coroner said such adverse reactions were "extremely rare" and the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.
She thanked Mr Astles' family for "the dignity you have shown throughout".
She added that they should also be praised for "the message given clearly today... in respect of your clear position that it is very important to continue to be vaccinated, but also to be aware of the very rare complications and adverse reactions, so when they do arise, quick and urgent action can be taken".