Teenager stabbed at Liverpool music event
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed at a music event in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said the teenager was wounded in the arm and leg in Blackstone Street Warehouse at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where his condition was described as serious but stable.
Det Insp Chris Saidi-Bidokhti said there had been "a large number of people in attendance at the venue" and appealed for information.
