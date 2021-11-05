Delamere man stole £120k from his mother while acting as her carer
A man who stole more than £120,000 from his mother while acting as her carer after his father died has been jailed.
Cheshire Police said Stephen Baker, 49, of Fishpool Road, Delamere, used the access to his mother's account to go on for a "spending spree", buying fishing tackle, instruments and gig tickets.
Det Con Rob Mackay said it left Baker's mum with "thousands of pounds of debt".
Baker, who was previously convicted of theft, was jailed for three years six months at Chester Crown Court.
'Totally abused trust'
The force said Baker began stealing from his mother in 2016 when he moved in with her to help with her care following the death of his father.
He was added as a signatory to his mother's bank accounts, so he could manage her finances, but rather than pay for essential items, such as utility bills and her care package, Baker went "on a spending spree, purchasing luxury items such as days out, meals, musical instruments, fishing gear and even tickets for pop concerts", a spokesman said.
He also transferred funds to his own account and withdrew cash for personal use.
His offending was uncovered in September 2019 when his mother's carers raised concerns with the force.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Rob Mackay said Baker had "totally abused" his mum's trust and "left her with thousands of pounds worth of debt."
"His mum trusted him and when he returned to the family home, she truly believed that he was doing so to care for her," he said.
"I welcome the sentence... which reflects the severity of his offences."