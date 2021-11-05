Beatles manager Brian Epstein to be celebrated with statue
A new statue of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, showing him walking to see the band, will celebrate his legacy in Liverpool, the team behind it has said.
The Brian Epstein Legacy Project wants to place the work on Whitechapel, close to the music impresario's record shop.
A spokeswoman said the crowdfunded work would be the first in the city centre to commemorate an LGBT figure.
Sculptor Andy Edwards said showing Epstein in full stride was a nod to his Pier Head statues of the Fab Four.
Epstein discovered The Beatles in 1961 after seeing them play at the Cavern Club, which was just a short walk from his NEMS Record Store.
Sir Paul McCartney would later refer to him as "the fifth Beatle".
'Justly honoured'
The project spokeswoman said Epstein's five-year deal with the band "saw them become more professional and guided them not simply to the top of the music charts but into cultural history".
His death in 1967 was "seen as the beginning of the end for The Beatles", she added.
He was also instrumental in the careers of several other local acts, including Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas, and Tommy Quickly.
The spokeswoman said that "although his sexuality was not publicly known until after his death, it was well known amongst his friends and business associates [and he] faced many personal challenges".
"Epstein was only 32 when he died and did not live to see the changes that could have impacted on his freedom to publicly express his sexuality [as] laws were changed a month after his death," she added.
Tom Calderbank, who has led the project, said he was "absolutely delighted" to be submitting the plans for the work.
"This is a tribute to the hard work, enthusiasm and tenacity of our committee who have spent five years working towards this goal," he said.
"The Epstein family have supported us from the start, and I'm made up we're able to repay that faith by confirming that Brian will finally be justly honoured in his hometown."
Edwards said his design for the statue was "intended to be in the same style as our Beatles statues".
"It relates to them not only in the walking pose, but it maps the short journey Brian would take to The Cavern from his NEMS office, or maybe to meet his boys on the waterfront.
"He could also, of course, be off to see Gerry, Billy, Tommy, Michael or Cilla."
Kevin McManus, head of Unesco City of Music in Liverpool, said Epstein "changed music management forever".
"Brian is such an important figure in Liverpool history that it is fitting that his significance is now set to be recognised," he added.
The planning application will be decided upon by Liverpool City Council later in the year.