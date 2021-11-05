Rainhill man admits possessing terrorist document
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to having a copy of a document which includes instructions on bomb-making and preparing for acts of terrorism.
Scott Gary Mason, 35, of Rainhill in Merseyside, appeared at the Old Bailey from HMP Forest Bank in Salford.
He was charged with possession of a document for terrorist purposes on or before 6 October, relating to an electronic copy of the Anarchy Cookbook.
Mason will be sentenced on 14 January.
Mr Justice Sweeney ordered a pre-sentence report to look into the issue of dangerousness.
The defendant was further remanded into custody.
