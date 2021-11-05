Chester Zoo: Two red-billed curassow chicks hatch
Two chicks of an endangered species of bird have hatched at Chester Zoo.
The zoo has welcomed two red-billed curassow chicks after they were incubated for 30 days.
It is estimated fewer than 200 of the birds remain in the wild, which are native to the Atlantic Rainforests in the south of Brazil.
"This is such a significant moment for us, and for the species," said Andrew Owen, curator of birds at Chester Zoo.
"These magnificent birds are on the verge of becoming extinct in the wild, with estimates of less than 200 left in the wild."
Numbers have dwindled in the wild due to deforestation and hunting.
The birds grow up to 3.5kg (7.7lb) in weight in their first year - roughly the same size as a turkey - meaning they are hunted for meat by people and feral dogs.
But the new arrivals at Chester could herald an important step in the bird's survival, zoo bosses say.
Mr Owen added: "These two chicks are very important additions to the global population and the conservation efforts to help save this unique species from extinction."