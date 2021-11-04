Royal Liverpool University Hospital: Armed police remain at scene
Armed police are at a hospital and a road outside it has been closed following concerns for a man's safety.
Officers were called to an area outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital at 22:20 GMT on Wednesday.
Prescot Street has been closed while officers deal with the ongoing incident.
A spokesman for the hospital said it remained fully operational but there would be minor disruption to access and services.
"It is safe to attend the hospital with access [to] the site via alternative entrances for people wishing to attend the Accident and Emergency Department, for appointments or visiting," he added.
"Please arrive as planned and you will be directed by security through the hospital via alternative entrances."
Merseyside Police confirmed the car park in Prescot Street was open but said local businesses within the cordon would be affected.
Ch Insp Steve Hardy said: "Although this incident will cause disruption to those who live, work and are being treated, I would like to reassure people that it is being contained and there is no wider threat to the public."
