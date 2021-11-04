Royal Liverpool University Hospital: Armed officers remain at scene
Armed officers were sent to a hospital and a road outside it has been shut after concerns for the safety of a man.
Officers were deployed to an area outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital at 22:20 GMT on Wednesday.
Prescot Street has been closed and people have been urged to avoid the area.
Merseyside Police said staff at the hospital were directing patients and visitors accordingly and would provide further updates when appropriate.
The car park in Prescot Street remains open but local businesses within the cordon will be affected, the force added.
Ch Insp Steve Hardy said: "Although this incident will cause disruption to those who live, work and are being treated, I would like to reassure people that it is being contained and there is no wider threat to the public.
"We thank everyone for their patience and ask that people who need the services of the hospital look out for more updates this morning."
ROAD CLOSED | Officers remain at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital @LivHospitals this morning dealing with a concern for the safety of a man. The incident is contained and Prescot St remains closed in both directions. More updates as we have them 👉https://t.co/W7LjLTSTGt pic.twitter.com/9a4nCI1FDY— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 4, 2021