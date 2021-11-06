Liverpool's lost football stadium mystery finally solved
- Published
The mystery surrounding a long-lost football stadium - once home to a Victorian-era club believed to have gambled its entire fortunes on one shot at glory - has finally been solved.
While Liverpool FC and Everton are famous the world over, the city of Liverpool used to have two other professional football clubs.
Very little is known about either the original Bootle FC, dating back to 1879, or Liverpool Caledonian AFC.
The Callies - named in honour of the thriving city's Scottish population - lit up football with a "short but bright flame", according to one historian, before being extinguished just before Christmas 1892 after barely a year in existence.
Nobody even knew precisely where in the Wavertree area the Callies even played.
Until now.
In 2014, an appeal was made for anybody with knowledge of the Callies to get in touch with a local history society.
Now they have pinpointed Callies' stadium to a residential area spanning Banner, Barlett and Bligh Streets.
It has emerged that not long after the club folded, the terraces behind the goals were replaced by terraced housing for Victorian Liverpool's expanding population.
Research suggests the Callies were largely bankrolled by the owner of a chain of Liverpool bakeries, Robert Kirkland.
With £5,000 in capital - nearly £650,000 in today's money - the Liverpool Mercury predicted the club would secure "first-class talent".
Glen Huntley, from the Bygone Liverpool group, said: "It was a big idea - it was all part of the Scottish community."
An 1891 newspaper report noted that Liverpool Caledonian were doing well financially, concluding "this was only to be expected, seeing the number of wealthy Scotchmen in the city who are ever ready to 'gie a helpin' haun tae brither Scots'".
Callies' first match at their Woodcroft Park home ended in a 1-0 defeat by the Toffeemen of Everton.
They went on to recover though and had a decent season, reaching the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.
In an era when Everton players got changed in a pub, the Woodcroft Park stadium would undoubtedly have been an impressive sight.
Located at the former estate of the prominent Rathbone merchant family, the park initially hosted cricket matches in the late 19th Century before being developed into a football ground for the Callies.
Local newspapers marvelled at its "level and well-drained pitch", no doubt while enjoying what was deliciously referred to as "ample press conveniences".
The ground had two stands, one of which had a roof to protect the club's better-off fans.
Mr Huntley said that despite the club's promising beginnings, the business venture behind it "was not a success".
He believes Mr Kirkland may have "gambled all its limited resources into that one season".
The club ceased trading just before Christmas 1892, and the ground was put up for sale.
Publishing the results of his research, Mr Huntley said: "The club's match record was expunged, and the short but bright flame of the club's history was all but lost for over a century."
In 1893, rugby club Liverpool Old Boys moved in and - before the phrase "multi-purpose arena" came into fashion - Woodcroft Park also hosted athletics events on its cinder tracks.
But the grand ambitions fizzled out, as an 1898 map recorded the area carpeted by houses.
"Liverpool's population was expanding and there was not enough space in town with working classes living in slums," Mr Huntley explained.
It led to property development across the city, with the Woodcroft Park ground snapped up for new streets of terraced housing.
Consequently memories of the Callies subsided, in contrast to the rise of Everton and Liverpool as the city's top teams.
Fast forward a century and then Liverpool councillor Tim Beaumont set the quest for the lost stadium in motion.
It was taken up by local historian Mike Chitty from the Wavertree Society.
Coverage by the BBC and Liverpool Echo drew significant interest, unsurprisingly from football fans and people with roots in the city.
Mr Chitty had narrowed his search for Callies' long-lost stadium down to three sites - all within "one minute from Wavertree Station", as mentioned in an 1892 report by Athletic News.
The station no longer exists but it was only when local historians Glen Huntley and Daz White at Bygone Liverpool followed up - sorting through archives and finding a red herring - that the stadium site was pinpointed by elimination, since the other two proposals didn't have enough space.
The obstacle to previously confirming the site covering Banner, Barlett and Bligh Streets had been a 1900 newspaper preview for a match at "Woodcroft Park, Wavertree".
However the 1898 Plan of Liverpool showed the area as streets, with no venue to be seen.
Wavertree Park, in a different location, hosted matches regularly, leading Mr Huntley to conclude: "It's almost certain that the paper should have listed the fixture as 'Wavertree Park' rather than 'Woodcroft Park, Wavertree'.
"It's so easy to make a typo," he said.
A brief history of Liverpool football
- Everton - named after a district in northern Liverpool - started out as St Domingo FC in 1878, before adopting their current name a year later
- Dubbed the "Toffees" after local sweet shops catering to fans, Everton were one of the 12 founder members of the English football league in 1888
- Four years earlier, the club had moved to Anfield Road but a dispute led to club president John Houlding - who owned the land - breaking away to form Liverpool FC, which took residence in 1892
- Everton then moved to Goodison Park - the first major football stadium built in England
- The Blues are due to open a new 52,000-capacity stadium by the River Mersey in 2024, while Liverpool FC are increasing their Anfield capacity to 61,000
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk