Cheshire undercover police patrol schools to protect girls
- Published
Undercover police have been patrolling schools across Cheshire to protect girls from harassment and abuse, the county's top officer has revealed.
Female officers posing as parents were sent to eight high schools for two weeks in areas including Chester, Warrington and Runcorn.
Covert officers are also working at nightspots following a flurry of spiking incidents.
The action was mentioned in a talk by Chief Constable Mark Roberts.
He said: "We've been having covert, plain clothes patrols around schools where schoolgirls on occasions have suffered abuse and some of the cat-calling and unpleasant stuff that can go on.
"We've been doing that around schools within the county to try and ensure that we're keeping people safe."
Cheshire Police said the officers were helped by colleagues in back-up cars but no arrests had been made.
Patrols also took place in Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Widnes, Macclesfield and Northwich in the weeks leading up to the autumn half-term and will be deployed again in the future.
Mr Roberts was speaking at the launch of the Police and Crime Commissioner's new Police and Crime Plan, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He continued: "There's a whole range of activity that we're planning in the run-up to Christmas to keep the night time economy safe, looking at covert and overt means to try and make sure that people out for a good time can't be targeted.
"Because sadly there are predatory people out there who wish to take advantage of people."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk