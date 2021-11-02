Halewood stabbing: Two men charged with murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder over the death of a man who was stabbed in the street.
Jordan Brophy, 31, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds on Beechwood Avenue, Halewood on Friday.
Halewood's Jamie Cunningham, 22, and Karl Townsend, 31, have both also been charged with possession of a bladed article and are due in court later.
Merseyside Police said a 62-year-old man had been conditionally bailed while a 36-year-old man remains in custody.
The force added that a 26-year-old man was previously released on bail, while a 33-year-old man would face no further action taken.
