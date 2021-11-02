Stalled Liverpool Lime street works cause Remembrance service switch
Liverpool's Remembrance service will not take place at the usual location due to the stalled redevelopment of one of the city's busiest streets, the council has said.
In October, the revamp of Lime Street was halted when the scheme's contractor went into administration.
The Remembrance Sunday service on St George's Plateau will move to Liverpool Cathedral on 14 November as a result.
Wreaths will still be laid at the cenotaph on the site on Armistice Day.
The stalled work also means the Christmas Market, which was also due to take place on the site, will now be moved to St John's Gardens and William Brown Street.
A Liverpool City Council spokeswoman said the "ongoing works on Lime Street have had an impact on all events taking place in and around the area".
She said the service and market had been moved as the "health and safety of attendees is always a priority".
She added that there would still be "access to the cenotaph and the regimental stones in St John's Garden for members of the public who wish to lay wreaths".
