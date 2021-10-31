Merseyside police officers injured by thrown fireworks
Two police officers suffered burns when fireworks were thrown at them.
Merseyside Police said the pair were left with hearing difficulties and minor burns after being targeted in Lyons Road, Moreton at 20:00 BST.
Fireworks were also thrown at firefighters by 20 youths in Longmoor Lane, Fazarkerley.
However, the force said calls about antisocial behaviour and criminal damage were down 52% on the same time last year.
😠We really hoped we wouldn't have to write this...— Mersey Fire (@MerseyFire) October 30, 2021
Firefighters & prevention staff have been physically attacked this evening as they carried out their duties
Thankfully no one was injured but that doesn't make it acceptable
An attack on us is an attack on your community
👇 pic.twitter.com/TESPhgGndD
Both police officers are expected to make a full recovery and no arrests were made.
Ch Insp Peter Clark described the throwing of fireworks as "incredibly reckless" but said it was "pleasing to see a massive decrease in reports".
The force will have increased patrols out this evening to deal with Halloween festivities.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said no firefighters were injured in Longmoor Lane but condemned the actions of the youths.
