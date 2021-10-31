Afghan refugees welcomed to Liverpool with meal
More than 300 Afghan refugees will be served a welcome meal in Liverpool to give them "a little taste of home".
Many have fled violence in the country after the Taliban returned to power following the withdrawal of a US-led military coalition in August.
Three chefs will cook a range of Afghan dishes later, funded by the Liverpool Afghan Resettlement Group.
Organiser Rozanne McCoy said it would "give the Afghan newcomers the warmest Liverpudlian welcome" possible.
The UK evacuated thousands of people eligible for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.
Paul Askew, who is chef patron of The Art School Restaurant, will join Zainab Nezami, an Afghan chef who runs her own YouTube channel, and Rastafarian chef Erroll Graham to cook the meal, where the refugees are currently based.
Ms McCoy said: "I've tried to imagine myself in their shoes and thought about what would make me feel a little bit better if I were a displaced person from Afghanistan through no fault of my own suddenly in a different city and country.
"All the food served will be typical Afghan dishes and I hope that the guests get some comfort from having a little taste of home."
