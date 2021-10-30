Halewood killing: Five murder arrests after man stabbed
Five people have been arrested on suspicion on murder after a man was fatally stabbed.
Merseyside Police said the man, who was in his 30s, died in hospital after being found injured in Beechwood Avenue, Halewood, at 18:40 BST on Friday.
The force said it was believed to have been a "targeted attack".
The men, aged between 22 and 62, are in custody and the victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.
House-to-house inquiries are being carried out and police have appealed for witnesses.
Det Ch Insp Sue Hinds said: "Although five men are in custody, these are still the early stages of an investigation after a young man's life was last night tragically taken.
"We believe this was a targeted attack, the reasons behind which we are keeping an open mind.
"We think that the offenders made off in a vehicle so if you saw or captured any vehicles driving off at speed in the area let us know."
"It is absolutely vital that anyone who saw, heard or knows anything comes forward, either directly or anonymously, so we can act quickly."