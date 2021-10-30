Pride of Britain: Award for mother of murdered Anthony Walker
- Published
The mother of a teenager who was murdered in a racist attack has been named a Pride of Britain winner for her work fighting racism.
Anthony Walker, 18, was attacked with an ice axe in Merseyside in 2005.
Gee Walker, who said she had forgiven his killers, was singled out for the Special Recognition Award.
The 67-year-old founded a charity in her son's name a year after his death to combat racism and has devoted her life to tackling prejudice.
The Anthony Walker Foundation was set up by Ms Walker to keep his legacy alive and also offers support to people who suffer racial abuse.
The charity has worked with some 40,000 young people through educational and outreach programmes in schools over the last five years, and has helped nearly 10,000 victims of abuse.
The foundation said the national award for its founder and patron was "amazing news".
A BBC One drama, entitled Anthony, written by Jimmy McGovern explored what his life could have become had he lived.
Michael Barton, who was 17 at the time of the killing, and Paul Taylor, who was 20 - were given life sentences for murder in December 2005.
The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, which celebrates the nation's unsung heroes, will be held at Grosvenor House in London's Park Lane, and broadcast on ITV on Thursday.